Artificial intelligence (AI) and workplace monitoring technology are an increasing presence in the California workplace, particularly given the new hiring and monitoring needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP‘s L&E Emerging Technology Practice will discuss the benefits and risks of AI hiring tools, new tech productivity monitoring and location monitoring products, with a focus on EEO compliance and legal considerations. These tools, along with many other emerging workplace technologies, require awareness and oversight by employers to ensure compliance with laws regarding discrimination, privacy, wage and hour protections, workplace safety and labor organizing rights. We look forward to helping employers understand the benefits and potential pitfalls in deploying these tools to empower them to make the best decisions for their employees and their businesses.