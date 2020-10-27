Close
October 27, 2020 | 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM PDT

Webinar

Pricing
Members: Free

Overview (Program Summary)

A program hosted by:

ACC Southern California

Artificial intelligence (AI) and workplace monitoring technology are an increasing presence in the California workplace, particularly given the new hiring and monitoring needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.  Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP‘s L&E Emerging Technology Practice will discuss the benefits and risks of AI hiring tools, new tech productivity monitoring and location monitoring products, with a focus on EEO compliance and legal considerations.  These tools, along with many other emerging workplace technologies, require awareness and oversight by employers to ensure compliance with laws regarding discrimination, privacy, wage and hour protections, workplace safety and labor organizing rights.  We look forward to helping employers understand the benefits and potential pitfalls in deploying these tools to empower them to make the best decisions for their employees and their businesses.   

Register

Speakers

Emily Burkhardt Vicente

Kevin White

Bob Quackenboss

CLE

Credits: 1.0
State: CA
Category: General

Contact (RSVP)

Betty St. Marie
socal@accglobal.com

Sponsored By

Hunton

